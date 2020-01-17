A former A&M Consolidated High School teacher has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of having an improper relationship with a student.
Thomas Rucker, 37, of Bryan was a criminal justice teacher at the College Station school when a police investigation began in September 2016.
Officials said school administrators removed Rucker from the school after students reported inappropriate behavior.
Authorities said detectives determined Rucker had a sexual relationship with one student and had made advances toward other students.
Judge Kyle Hawthorne sentenced Rucker in the 85th District Courtroom on Friday, saying "it is not a thin line, but a brick wall" when it comes to teacher/student relationships, officials said.
