A former A&M Consolidated High School teacher was sentenced to four years in prison Friday after he had an improper relationship with a student, officials said.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, College Station police began investigating 37-year-old Thomas Rucker in September 2016 for an improper relationship with the student. At the time, Rucker was a criminal justice teacher at A&M Consolidated. Once the school was made aware of the allegations, Rucker was removed from his position.
Officials said detectives found that Rucker had a sexual relationship with one student and made advances toward others. He would message the students over social media websites and text during the school day and in the evenings, officials said. He also would pull students out of class so he could get them alone, a press release states.
Students alerted school administrators to Rucker’s inappropriate behavior, which led to an investigation.
