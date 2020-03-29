The City of Bryan is closing the former municipal golf course on Villa Maria Road on Monday as construction for the regional park project gets into full swing.
The first step of the “Travis Bryan Midtown Park” — a turn lane from Villa Maria Road that leads into the 148-acre plot of land — is complete.
The roadway is now being extended to connect Villa Maria and Bomber Drive by July 2020. The extension was included in a $2,756,991 construction contract with Palasota Contracting approved by the city council earlier this month.
Work starting Monday includes the construction of a chain-link fence around the park’s perimeter and electrofishing to relocate fish from the park lake to a different area of the same watershed. City Engineer Paul Kaspar said he doesn’t expect the COVID-19 pandemic to slow down the process since the work is permitted under the county’s shelter-in-place order and all workers can follow the social distancing guidelines outdoors, but he said projected rain may cause things to get started a little later.
The fence should be in place by April 3, according to a city update. The regional park and Astin Recreational Area will be closed throughout the construction project, which should be done at the end of 2021. Some sections of the park may open sooner as work is finished, the city update states.
“There is inconvenience in the short term over the next couple years as we’re redeveloping and building new infrastructure out there for what we hope will be a very long-term gain — a park and facilities that everybody can enjoy for years to come,” Kaspar said.
SOLitude Lake Management will complete the electrofishing to relocate larger fish in the lake.
Residents, including local business owner and 2019 mayoral candidate Robert Rose, have raised concerns about the park project in the past due in part to the lake’s history with arsenic contamination. Rose — who was once a research assistant at Texas A&M with a minor in biology and who served as an editor for physical chemistry publications — said he is concerned for the safety of the fish and disappointed that the city is not relocating other animals as well.
Kaspar said that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department indicated that the fish are the only animals that need to be manually relocated since other animals can move on their own if needed. The city release states that the fencing around the perimeter of the park is to assist turtles so that they are directed away from major roadways.
“The best thing for the turtles’ health and safety is to let them relocate themselves,” said Niki Harbison, natural resource specialist in the Inland Fisheries Division of TPWD, in the city’s statement.
Residents shouldn’t help the turtles, the city update says, but if someone comes in contact with one, gloves should be worn to avoid salmonella.
After the fish are relocated, the lake will be drained as early as April 6. Once the lake is drained, it could take about three months to dry out and be ready for additional work. For part of that time, nearby residents may be able to smell the sulfur and methane buildup from the organic material that is at the bottom of the lake.
A bypass channel will be built so upstream water can flow around the lake before excavation. The city is waiting on a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is expected to come in this summer, so workers can start removing excess sediment to deepen and widen the lake. The lake will be filled partially later this year so aquatic life can be re-established. The water surface in the lake will be increased to its full limits, the statement says, around late 2021 or early 2022 as construction around the lake perimeter is finished.
Kaspar said that the work is being done in an effort to improve the environment for wildlife in the area.
“The depth of the lake is so shallow right now that in the heat of summer the lack of oxygen kills the fish,” Kaspar said. “Our goal is to have a deep enough lake that the fish are safe during the summer months … We’re not trying to harm the fish or wildlife. We are trying to help their habitat longterm, and also help allay any concerns about the arsenic contamination that was there before. We’re going to great lengths to improve the soil and water quality that will be going back in when we are done with the project.”
For updates from the city of Bryan on the regional park project, visit bryantx.gov/midtownpark.
