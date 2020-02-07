A former Texas A&M University employee who was accused in 2019 of placing a video camera inside a woman’s restroom on campus has pleaded not guilty to several charges of improper photography or video in a bathroom or dressing room.
According to Baty’s attorney Shane Phelps, the 65-year-old pleaded not guilty to five charges of improper photography or video in a bathroom or dressing room on Wednesday. Each charge is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
Baty was arrested in May 2019 after he allegedly placed a small device that appeared to be a phone charger in a single-toilet restroom at the university’s Transit Building on Agronomy Road. The restroom is mainly used by employees, officials said. After his arrest, authorities said nearly 800 videos with at least 20 people were discovered on the device. He was indicted in November.
County judicial records do not list a trial date for Baty, but state that he is due for a status hearing in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.