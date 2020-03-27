William Mobley, former Texas A&M University president and chancellor, died Wednesday in Austin after an 18-month battle with cancer, according to an Austin funeral home. He was 78.
Mobley served as president of Texas A&M University from 1988-1993 and was chancellor for the Texas A&M University System from 1993-1994.
As president of A&M, Mobley promoted diversity and minority recruitment and helped expand A&M's international education opportunities. Mobley is also credited with holding A&M athletics accountable for NCAA violations in football and men's basketball. Under Mobley, A&M became a space grant school in September 1989. Later, Mobley played a role in renaming one of College Station's main roads George Bush Drive and bringing the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to College Station and A&M.
Mobley came to A&M in 1980 as the head of the Department of Management and was named dean of the College of Business Administration three years later. Under Mobley's direction, the department grew "into one of the most dynamic and expanding business colleges in the U.S. and one with a strong focus on the international business community," according to Henry Dethloff's Texas A&M University: A Pictorial History, 1876 to 1996.
Following his time at A&M, Mobley spent 25 years developing executive talent in the United States and Asia. He was the founder and a member of the board of directors of Mobley Group Pacific Ltd., residing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. From 2002-2009, Mobley served as a professor of management at China Europe International Business School.
According to an online obituary, Mobley was born in Akron, Ohio on Nov. 15, 1941, and graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology from Denison University and a doctorate in industrial organizational psychology from the University of Maryland.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, no service is scheduled at this time.
