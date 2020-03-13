Two men and two women were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant on an apartment led to the discovery of cocaine and marijuana, authorities said.
According to Bryan police, a search warrant was executed on an apartment on Cypress Bend Circle on Wednesday. Upon entering the home, police spoke with Charles Cornilious Kennard, 38; Shamyra Rene Mitchell, 35; Jacqueline Denice McGinty, 52 and a 20-year-old man.
A search of the apartment led to the discovery of numerous rocks of crack cocaine, along with marijuana and some packaging materials, a police report notes. Nine rocks of cocaine were found in Kennard’s pants pocket, police said.
Kennard and McGinty are charged with delivery of crack cocaine, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. McGinty is charged with possession of less than a gram of cocaine, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. The 20-year-old man was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Kennard remains in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond. McGinty was released on $12,000 bond, while Mitchell was released on $5,000 bond.
