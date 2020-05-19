Four employees and two residents at Parc at Traditions, a retirement and senior living community in Bryan, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, the center’s corporate office confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Parc at Traditions is a multifaceted senior facility that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.
In a statement shared with The Eagle, Parc’s statement said that the employees have been quarantined and are recovering at home and that the residents have been removed from the residential premises “and are receiving care outside the community.”
The statement stressed that the facility, in the Traditions area of Bryan, has implemented numerous protective and safety protocols for more than two months. Those protocols include prohibition of all but essential visitors to the community, daily pre-screening of associates at home, enhanced sanitization and infection control procedures, the cessation of all congregate social activities and dining services, daily resident screening and vitals checks, and a shelter-in-place mandate for all residents.
“Despite these efforts, we learned that two Parc at Traditions associates and two residents recently tested positive for COVID-19. This information was communicated in writing to residents, families and associates on May 18, 2020,” Parc said in the statement. “Previously, on May 15, 2020 and April 24,2020 respectively, residents, families and associates were notified of two other associates that were diagnosed with COVID-19.”
Parc at Traditions arranged last week for private COVID-19 testing of all residents and associates. This testing occurred onsite at the community on Tuesday, according to the statement, and previous testing has also occurred.
"We have notified the Brazos County Health District and the Texas Department of Health & Human Services and are working closely with both agencies.," the statement reads. " Due to privacy laws, we are unable to provide specific information about these individuals."
Local resident Lanette Schulte’s parents, ages 91 and 85, are residents at Parc at Traditions, she said Tuesday. Schulte praised the effort of the community’s staff team to keep residents safe since the start of the pandemic.
“I feel like they were ahead of the curve,” Schulte said. “They got their act together with the lockdown, the mask-wearing, and their communication has been outstanding. Ada, the general manager, sends us letters all the time and keeps us updated. We’re very pleased with how they have handled all of that.”
Schulte also said it has been incredibly challenging to go several weeks without being able to hug her parents due to necessary safety precautions.
“This the longest I’ve ever gone without being able to hug my mom and dad,” Schulte said. For her mom’s 85th birthday, on April 30, she was able to see her mom and dad, masked, from a distance and sing happy birthday to her mother.
“That side of it has been hard,” Schulte said.
“In the face of risks posed by COVID-19, the Parc at Traditions team has embraced the operating challenges of caring for our at-risk population of residents,” the statement from the community read. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our wonderful residents and families, and admire the commitment of our amazing associates as we confront this challenge together.”
This is a breaking news story. Stay with theeagle.com for updates as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.