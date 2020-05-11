Four people were killed and one person was critically injured late Saturday after a two-car collision near Lake Somerville.
According to Sgt. Jimmy Morgan with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Ford pickup was traveling southbound on LBJ Drive in Washington County, near Lake Somerville, at around 11:05 p.m. The pickup, driven by Ignacio Aviles, 37, of Brenham, hit a guardrail and collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, Morgan said.
Aviles, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to CHI St. Joseph in Bryan, where he is in critical condition.
The driver of the Suburban, 18-year-old Chase Sowders of San Antonio, along with passengers Jasmine Maxwell, 18, of Somerville; Payton Francis, 6, of Somerville and Justin Richard, 37, of Houston, were killed in the collision. Morgan said Sowders and Francis were wearing seatbelts, while Richard and Francis were not.
The investigation into the accident continues.
“We are looking at whether alcohol played a factor or not in the crash,” Morgan said.
Officials are also investigating whether speed played a role in the collision. The speed limit on the road is 45 miles per hour. Charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation, Morgan said.
