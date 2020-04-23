Four men have been charged in connection to two burglaries at a home near Centerville.
According to Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis, deputies responded to property on County Road 112 on April 7 for a reported burglary in progress. Deputies arrested Gregory Townley, 37, and Ronald Purvis, 38, and the men were booked into the Leon County Jail on felony charges of burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Nine days later, deputies returned to the residence for another burglary in progress call and arrested Steven Persigner, 30, and Steven Templeton, 29. Both men were booked into the Leon County Jail on the same charges as Townley and Purvis.
Townley was released Wednesday after posting $60,000 bail, according to Leon County Jail staff. Bail was set at $250,000 for Purvis; $710,000 for Persigner; and $795,000 for Templeton.
