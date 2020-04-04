Brazos County health officials confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 72.
Health officials also confirmed a fifth death, a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized.
Officials reported seven more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered to 10. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms
Brazos County medical officials have performed 1,316 tests for coronavirus, according to the health district.
Eight patients remained hospitalized Friday, one more than Thursday’s total. There were no new discharges from hospitals. All four of Brazos County’s new COVID-19 cases are community spread, now accounting for 51 cases. Travel accounts for 21 cases.
Brazos County also now has its first COVID-19 patient under the age of 14.
At Thursday’s press conference, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Brazos County’s COVID-19 infection rate, which is the number of cases per 10,000 people, is 3.1%. This infection rate is higher than Texas’ average (1.6%), and higher than Travis, Dallas and Harris counties.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Also Friday, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters reissued the county’s shelter in place order. The amended order incorporates the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week, and will remain in effect through April 30 to match the statewide rule. Those seeking to determine if they are engaging in an essential service can visit https://tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices/.
Washington County
A man in his 80s with multiple underlying medical conditions became the first person in Washington County to die from COVID-19, county officials confirmed Friday morning.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Washington County has lost one of our residents to COVID-19,” said John Durrenberger, Washington County judge, in a Facebook post. “The numbers we report every day are not statistics. These are our fellow community members who are fighting a tough battle.”
As of Friday, there were 17 cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, according to the Texas Department of Health Services.
Leon County
Leon County reported its first recovered case of COVID-19 on Friday. The patients had gone through a 14-day isolation period and then tested negative for the virus.
As of Friday, Leon County had two cases of coronavirus. Both cases were travel related. The other patient with COVID-19 in Leon County is currently in isolation and has show symptoms, according to a Facebook post by the Leon County Emergency Management.
Leon County Judge Byron Ryder issued a shelter-in-place order for the county on Monday that is effective through April 19.
Other area counties
Robertson County has two cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, according to the TDSHS. Robertson County is under a shelter-in-place order until April 8.
Grimes County officials announced Friday the county has three COVID-19 cases. Milam County had two cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the TDSHS. Burleson County had one case of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the TDSHS.
Madison County remains the only county in the Brazos Valley with no cases of coronavirus, but the county is under a stay safe order.
Statewide
In Texas, 5,330 have tested positive for COVID-19, with 90 deaths, according to The Texas Tribune.
Judge Lina Hidalgo reported that Harris County reached more than 1,000 residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus and 13 people have died so far, The Texas Tribune reported. In a press release, Hidalgo urged her community to stay at home and keep practicing social distancing.
According to the Waco McClennan County Public District, one person tested positive Friday, bringing the total to 50. One person has died, and 15 have recovered. There are five patients in Waco hospitalized, with four in critical condition.
A Midway Independent School District principal, along with a Connally Independent School District teacher and his wife, are among the residents who have tested positive, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported. G.W Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, 49, died in a Waco hospital Tuesday morning.
