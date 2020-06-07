Four children who lost their parents in a 2019 car crash will have a secure place to live thanks to a Spring nonprofit.
The Ferguson children — Bryston, 18; Cam, 16; Kovan, 14; and Jaylee, 8 — along with their paternal grandmother, Judy, were surprised May 21 with the keys to a newly refurbished home in Groesbeck that was stocked and furnished.
“The house was a surprise to kids and grandma,” said Jessica McMurray, the children’s maternal aunt and a College Station ISD teacher. “None of them knew. They were super shocked and surprised. There were tears.”
In January 2019, Groesbeck couple Daryl and Johanna Ferguson were killed in a one-vehicle car crash. Johanna Ferguson grew up in Bryan.
The four children were taken in by Daryl’s mother. According to McMurray, Judy Ferguson left her nursing job in Limestone County to focus her full attention on her grandchildren, though she is now seeking to re-enter the workforce.
In August 2019, a Chevrolet dealership in Caldwell donated a vehicle to the family that Judy could use to transport the children.
But the family soon ran into more troubles. In January, the Fergusons were evicted from their Groesbeck home after a family disagreement over their ability to stay at the home rent-free led to court involvement. The children were forced to be split up and stay with different family members throughout Central Texas.
Then came the Kailee Mills Foundation.
According to the nonprofit’s website, the group formed after high school student — and aspiring future Aggie — Kailee Mills of Spring died in a car crash in October 2017. Her family was motivated to spread awareness about the importance of wearing seatbelt, as Mills had not worn hers during the crash.
Executive director Briana McCullough said that the organization has since served as a representative for ClickitOrTicket and formed good partnerships with sponsors and organizations around Texas. Now, they are progressing into financially assisting other families experiencing loss from car crashes.
McCullough said the foundation learned of the Fergusons’ predicament through reading news articles online. They were moved by the desperation of Judy to reunite her grandchildren, and by the virtue of the family itself.
“This is the biggest donation we have ever done,” McCullough said. “We have never given a house before. The house was a little under $150,000, and there were other expenses to get the house ready. But a lot of businesses came forward to donate furniture, help with roof repair, landscaping, etc.”
McMurray compared the movement to an episode of HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. McCullough explained that the foundation started preparing for the project in January by creating a marketing video attached to a GoFundMe link. The Kailee Mills Foundation gave $10,000 of its own money and continued to reach out to donors and sponsors from as far as San Antonio.
The foundation was able not only to refurbish a home purchased in Groesbeck, but to furnish it, fill it with food and toiletries and supply the kids with necessities. The Kailee Mills Foundation and supporters pre-paid a year of homeowners’ insurance on the home, along with a year’s worth of property taxes. The home ownership is in a trust for the four children, McCullough said. Finally, the foundation awarded Bryston a $20,000 scholarship, as he just graduated high school.
“This family, they are innocent bystanders in the whole thing,” McCullough said. “They were just children evicted from their home, displaced, and they needed to be together more than ever, to wake up with their siblings and be around the family.”
The three younger Ferguson children will continue to attend school in Groesbeck, while Bryston will be moving to Bryan-College Station to attend Blinn College in the fall. McMurray said the teen wants to eventually attend Texas A&M, studying in the field of dentistry or orthodontics and eventually have his own Aggie ring.
Back in Groesbeck, things seem to be stable for the family he will leave behind.
“They have everything that they need now,” McMurray said. “…. I think the Kailee Mills Foundation saved our family.”
