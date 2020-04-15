The deaths of an elderly Franklin couple are believed to be a murder-suicide, authorities said.
According to Franklin police, at around noon Sunday, a man called 911 to report he’d found his parents — 92-year-old Kenneth Thurman and 90-year-old Ruth Ann Thurman — dead in a home in the 700 block of North Sharp Street.
Franklin police, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and a Texas Ranger conducted the investigation. Authorities say it appears Kenneth Thurman shot his wife before shooting himself. The couple had been married for about 70 years. Franklin police Chief Terry Thibodeaux said to his knowledge, authorities had never been called to the home for any domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.