Today is the last day to get a free influenza vaccination at the Brazos County Health District.
Residents can still get the shot through the health district after today, but there will be a fee.
The shots are available for anyone 6 months and older. The immunization clinic hours today run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In December, Health Educator and Public Information Officer Mary Parrish said that this is the first time the health district has offered free vaccinations.
The free shots come during a flu season with more reported cases than last year. In January alone, there were 1,060 cases of the flu in Brazos County. In January 2019, there were 228 reported cases.
People can catch the flu any time of year, but Parrish said October through April is considered flu season because it is when there are usually higher rates of the illness. While it is too early to say for sure, Parrish said it seems as if the flu may have peaked in December. She said it is unusual since the peak is usually in January.
“It does usually taper off in April,” Parrish said. “Since the flu is a virus, it can be a little unpredictable. We can’t say confidently that things are going to taper off in April. It could continue or it could not.”
Parrish said the higher rate of people with the flu is because of “particularly tough” influenza strains and a lack of people receiving a vaccination.
There have not been any reports of deaths from the flu in Brazos County, Parrish said, but nationwide there have been several thousand deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 19 million flu illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths.
If someone gets the flu, the health district recommends they visit a care provider to get antiviral medications. Symptoms that indicate someone needs to visit the doctor include fever, body aches, cough, sore throat, dehydration or a fever higher than 103 degrees.
Anyone who is ill should remain home for at least 24 hours after the fever stops without the use of fever-reducing medication, according to the CDC.
To prevent the flu, the health district recommends vaccination, avoiding contact with people who are sick, washing hands, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
“I really like to emphasize that the flu shot is safe and effective,” Parrish said. “A lot of people think that the flu shot gives them the flu, but that simply is not the case. The flu shot cannot give you the flu.”
For more information, visit brazoshealth.org.
