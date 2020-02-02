The Friends Congregational Church Choir has been invited to bring its big voices to the big city to perform at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 16.
Distinguished Concerts International New York City (DCINY) invited the local church choir to participate in a performance of John Rutter’s Requiem under the direction of Jonathan Griffith. They will join other choristers from around the world to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International.
“The Friends Congregational Church Choir received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional quality of their audition recording,” Griffith said in a press release.
The audition process came about unexpectedly, said Chris Hoffman, who has been the Friends Congregational Church Choir director since 2006. In 2011, the choir performed Rutter’s Magnificat for its Christmas concert, and Hoffman brought back the masterwork in 2018, which caught the attention of DCINY representatives.
“Through the powers of the internet, representatives from DCINY had seen what we had just performed for Christmas, and they were responsible for finding performers for Rutter’s Requiem, so seeing we had performed the Magnificat, they were thinking we would be a potential good fit for this concert,” Hoffman said.
DCINY reached out to Hoffman, encouraged him to send in a formal audition, and upon doing so, the choir was invited to be a part of the concert at Carnegie Hall.
“I think it’s such a wonderful opportunity for our singers to get to share their love of music with other people from around the world and to be able to share that with an audience,” Hoffman said. “And the work that we are doing, the Requiem, is a sacred work. Granted, it’s being performed on a concert stage, not a church, but it’s almost like a wider and grander version of having a worshipful moment through music that happens to be at Carnegie Hall.”
The 25-member choir, including Hoffman, is responsible for all the costs associated with traveling and staying in New York. The singers will spend five days and four nights in New York, rehearsing approximately nine to 10 hours over the five-day residency.
Although formal fundraising for the trip has concluded, which included four benefit concerts, Hoffman said members of the community are still welcome to donate to ease the personal contributions the choir members are making.
“When all was said and done, the cost of travel, hotel stay, food, plus actual cost to perform … was a little over $70,000,” Hoffman said. “In about the span of nine months, we raised $50,000, so we didn’t have a whole lot to take out of our own pockets, so that was amazing to raise what we did.”
Hoffman’s goal with the choir for the past almost 14 years has been to push the choir to be the best it can be while always remembering that the music is a ministry.
“In the beginning, I definitely know I started doing some moving and shaking of things,” Hoffman said.
For example, right away he moved the choir from the sideline of the church and made it front and center of the congregation “for more musical leadership.” He’s also expanded the choir from about 13 members to 25, “but we sound a lot bigger, which is fantastic,” he said.
Under Hoffman’s direction, the choir performs more often, but the biggest change, Hoffman said, is that since 2011, the Christmas Cantatas started being more major musical masterworks from the classical era while also incorporating a chamber orchestra with about 20 musicians. Hoffman has also grown the children’s choir, added a handbell choir and recently began a youth choir at the church.
“I’ve got such wonderful people who sing for me,” Hoffman said. “They let me push them. They rise to challenges. They work hard and balance working hard and having fun. … I’m so thrilled I’m able to give them this experience in New York. For many, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They are over the moon, and it makes my heart so happy to see what joy this is bringing them and bringing our tightly knit choir family even closer yet.”
For more information or to donate, visit www.friends-ucc.org/index.php/or call 693-7021.
For more information on tickets for the concert, call 212-707-8566, ext. 307 or visit BoxOffice@DCINY.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.