Dozens of supporters honked and waved Friday as they drove past the Bryan office of the Salvation Army in a send-off for captains Paul and Analese Ryerson, who have been reassigned by the nonprofit to serve in Georgia.
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station’s “canteen” disaster services van led the stream of cars past the office on Koenig Street, followed by a number of personal vehicles, including a truck hauling several representatives of the Brazos Valley Bombers baseball team. As the Ryersons greeted their friends and supporters from a distance, children from the Salvation Army Corps youth program used a basket to collect greeting cards for the Ryersons.
The Ryerson family will be transferred to Georgia next week; their posts will be filled by Tim and Andrea Israel of the Salvation Army’s Arlington branch.
“The Ryersons have been a blessing to this area,” said Jennifer Cotton, Salvation Army-BCS Women’s Auxiliary secretary, who traveled in one of the first vehicles in line. “This parade is to let them know they are appreciated and loved and we will miss them. Since we couldn’t have a social gathering [because of COVID-19 concerns], we thought this would be a good way to say goodbye.”
Diana Watson of Bryan also drove through to shout her goodbyes. She had become acquainted with the two captains while volunteering.
“We have loved having them in Bryan-College Station,” Watson said. “They have meant so much to the Salvation Army and its many endeavors. We will miss them a lot, and we know they will be successful in their next venture.”
Precinct 1 County Commissioner Steve Aldrich and his wife, Lisa, joined in the parade processional to share their sentiments as well. They have worked with the Ryersons on many public events.
“They have really been engaged and involved with community,” Steve Aldrich said. “Hopefully the new folks will be just as much so. But [Paul and Analese] really did a great job.”
“They also worked well with other organizations in our community, and it’s amazing what can get done when we work together,” Lisa Aldrich noted.
Paul Ryerson said Brazos County has come to feel like home, especially considering the fact that one of the Ryersons’ children was born in Bryan. He said the Aggieland community embraced him and Analese the moment they arrived.
“My wife and I are humbled,” he said. “We certainly do not feel worthy of a parade, but we are just humbled and honored our community is doing this. ... Bryan-College Station is part of our history forever.”
