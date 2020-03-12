Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies has begun work on an expansion to its College Station biomanufacturing facility.
According to Fujifilm, the Flexible Biomanufacturing Facility is designed to support late-phase and commercial manufacturing of gene therapies and other advanced therapies.
The expansion project, estimated to cost $35 million, will include the addition of cell culture and high throughput manufacturing suites. The expanded facility will house multiple bioreactors to “support the production of gene therapy products that have high production demands,” according to the release. FDB expects the expansion of its new facility to complete by this fall.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is a science and technology-driven company that works with its customers to advance gene therapy and immunotherapy products.
“The capacity increase to our Flexible Manufacturing Facility will allow us to support the growing demand for commercial-ready, high-volume production of gene therapy products, many of which are in development to treat rare diseases,” Fujifilm College Station CEO Gerry Farrell said in a statement.
In November, according to reporting from The Eagle, FujifilmDiosynth Biotechnologies announced plans for its Gene Therapy Innovation Center, a $55 million facility in College Station that will house the company’s efforts to work with partners to find cures for genetic diseases. The 60,000-square-foot center is expected to be completed in fall 2021.
“These investments are part of Fujifilm Corporation’s long term strategy to provide leading, future proofed end-to-end gene therapy solutions, from pre-clinical to commercial launch,” Martin Meeson, president and CEO, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.