As a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, David Fujimoto said he sees the chance to be a College Station city councilmember as an opportunity to continue his commitment to others.
“I think veterans have a service aspect baked into our DNA, and it’s a difficult transition when we take off our uniforms,” Fujimoto said.
If he’s elected, Fujimoto said he would work to address traffic congestion resulting from rapid growth, diversity of businesses and employers and collaboration between College Station and other entities, including Texas A&M, Brazos County, Bryan and Navasota. Fujimoto said bringing more people to the table is a strength because it provides more resources, ideas and authority to the group as a whole.
“Collaborative solutions need to involve the leader being informed,” Fujimoto said. “I won’t jump to conclusions. I will listen to anybody, but I am not afraid of making a decision when the time comes.”
Because of his role at A&M, Fujimoto said he more easily can collaborate with the university since he has working relationships with people including university President Michael K. Young and system Chancellor John Sharp. Additionally, Fujimoto said his job permits time for volunteering, which he said he would spend on council matters.
Fujimoto now works at the Texas A&M Foundation as the director of development, veterans affairs, where he raises funds for student veterans. Fujimoto is also on the College Station Historic Preservation Committee.
Fujimoto said he is concerned that the College Station council does not reflect the diversity of age, experience, education and backgrounds that exist in College Station. He said he hopes to uplift the voices of students, young professionals and business owners because “they deserve representation.”
Similarly, Fujimoto said he wants to bring student leaders into discussions that concern them. He said he feels that some groups in the city dislike students, but he wants to hear the students’ side on various issues such housing.
“I bring a track record of ethical, rational, inclusive and fact-based decision making,” Fujimoto said. “I promise to pursue a collaborative approach and will work with both existing partners and find new opportunities with our neighbors.”
After more than two decades in the Air Force, Fujimoto retired to pursue a master’s degree in public service and administration at the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Fujimoto also has a bachelor of science from the Air Force Academy and a master of arts from the American Public University. When he led the Texas A&M Association of Former Student’s legislative advocacy program, Fujimoto organized “Aggies on the Hill” in Washington, D.C. and “Orange and Maroon Legislative Day” during the 86th legislative session in Austin, each of which promote higher education.
During his time as an Air Force pilot, Fujimoto was the 16th Special Operations Squadron “Pilot of the Year” for two years, among other accomplishments.
“I’ve been trusted with life-and-death decisions and have executed my missions to the best of my ability that would make my unit, my nation and my family proud,” Fujimoto said.
While Fujimoto has lived in 10 different states and visited 50 countries, he said he is happy he selected College Station as the place to rear his family.
For more information on Fujimoto’s campaign, visit votefuji.com.
