Update 2:14 p.m.: College Station police say all lanes of traffic except for one on William D. Fitch Pkwy have reopened near the Stone Forest neighborhood.
A natural gas leak near the Stone Forest neighborhood on William D. Fitch Parkway has prompted a road closure, College Station police said on social media Tuesday.
According to officials, William D. Fitch Pkwy is closed between Lakeway Drive and Pebble Creek Parkway, and vehicles in Spring Meadows will not be able to exit the neighborhood until the leak is stopped.
Police reported that Atmos is on scene at 12:20 p.m. and estimate two to three hours to stop the leak.
Natural Gas Leak near William D. Fitch and Stone Forest — Fitch (SH 40) is blocked between Lakeway and Pebble Creek. Vehicles in Spring Meadows will not be able to exit the neighborhood until the leak is stopped. Atmos is on scene working; estimated 2-3 hours to stop the leak. pic.twitter.com/WngNWa7AQ6— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.