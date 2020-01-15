Update 2:14 p.m.: College Station police say all lanes of traffic except for one on William D. Fitch Pkwy have reopened near the Stone Forest neighborhood. 

A natural gas leak near the Stone Forest neighborhood on William D. Fitch Parkway has prompted a road closure, College Station police said on social media Tuesday. 

According to officials, William D. Fitch Pkwy is closed between Lakeway Drive and Pebble Creek Parkway, and vehicles in Spring Meadows will not be able to exit the neighborhood until the leak is stopped.

Police reported that Atmos is on scene at 12:20 p.m. and estimate two to three hours to stop the leak. 

