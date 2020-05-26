David B. Jones, the chief executive officer for the George and Barbara Bush Foundation, has announced his plans to retire June 5.
Jones, 75, took over as CEO in 2016. He will become a senior adviser to the foundation.
Andrew Card, former White House chief of staff and a longtime foundation board member, will serve as interim CEO while a search for Jones' replacement is conducted.
The search committee includes five foundation board members, Mark Welsh, dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, and Tyson Voelkel, president of the Texas A&M Foundation.
The foundation, which is based on the Texas A&M University campus, supports both The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University and the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum while promoting the legacies of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush.
