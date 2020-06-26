A Giddings man was arrested Thursday morning in Burleson County, charged with burglarizing two Caldwell businesses.
According to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a suspected burglary in progress at the Caldwell Truck & Food Stop located on Texas 21 in Caldwell. Deputies determined that the business had been burglarized and began to review surveillance footage from the store. As they were investigating, deputies were alerted to another burglary in progress at the Hwy 21 Food Mart on Texas 21 West in Caldwell.
Surveillance footage from both stores showed images of a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies patrolling the area soon located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description and initiated a traffic stop. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, the driver of the vehicle — 34-year-old Giddings resident Jaquinton Deun Whatley — appeared similar to the suspect seen in the surveillance videos. A glance into Whatley’s car showed items in plain view that deputies believed were stolen from the two stores.
Whatley was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of a building, a third degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail and $10,000 in fines. The case is still under investigation. Bond for Whatley will be set Friday morning.
