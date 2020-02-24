Girl Scouts of Central Texas is accepting nominations for the organization's Bryan-College Station Women of Distinction event.
Nominations are being accepted through March 16 for the Sept. 17 awards ceremony.
The Girls Scouts of Central Texas will be awarding one woman with the Woman of Distinction Rising Star Award. The award is open to women ages 40 and under who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication and made significant contributions in business or the community.
A local business that supports women's success and is dedicated to promoting women into leadership roles will be named the Workplace of Distinction.
To get a nomination form, visit www.gsctx.org/en/donate/specialevents. Nominations also can be made by calling 512-453-7391 or emailing ginnyf@gsctx.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.