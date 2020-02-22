Darren Davis is settling into his new position as general manager of Reed Arena at Texas A&M University after one week on the job and said he is excited to try finding unique events to host at the venue.
Davis is charged with managing operations such as personnel and budget, while also running athletic events, Aggie Muster, commencement ceremonies and more.
Davis reports to the athletic department’s Kevin Hurley, senior associate athletic director for facilities, events and construction. Hurley said Davis’ position isn’t a new one and that the previous person who held the same responsibilities has been reassigned to find special events for other A&M athletic facilities.
Hurley said bringing on a second person to seek out events within A&M athletic facilities is due in part to being in the Southeastern Conference, which he said has created a desire to “increase our profile” within the community and the state. He said he hopes Davis will play a key role in bringing more events such as concerts, conventions and conferences to the center.
Davis has more than two decades of professional experience in entertainment. He grew up around it as well, he said, since his family owned and operated a traveling tent theater.
“My interests are in providing unique and interesting events for the community that I live and work in, and that’s something I want to be able to do here in Bryan-College Station,” he said.
After 17 years working in Las Vegas — first at The Orleans Arena then at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino — Davis said he wanted to move to Texas to be closer to family he has in the state. His most recent role as vice president of entertainment at Mandalay Bay required him to manage a 12,000-seat events center, the outdoor beach concert venue, House of Blues music hall and more.
But Bryan-College Station doesn’t have the large visitor volume that Las Vegas does, and Davis said that means he will need to find ways to “create enough demand” among locals and others in surrounding cities.
“I need to develop an action plan to be able to draw them here through my efforts as opposed to their efforts of wanting to come,” Davis said.
To move forward with his goals, Davis said he will rely heavily on his connections from past experience and will collaborate with other areas of campus to bring in events.
“I want to make Reed more than a sports venue,” Davis said. “That’s all it’s been known [as] for the past few years.”
Reed Arena is managed and operated by the athletics department but has its own operating budget. Since the arena does not receive state funds or university funds, Hurley said, it has to raise its own money for operation. This also means that if the university, a student group or anyone else uses the space, they have to pay for it.
In addition to seeking out events and using contacts to do so, Hurley said the athletics department wants Davis to evaluate the way Reed operates and make suggestions for how to improve so that more events could be hosted there.
As week one came to a close Friday, Davis said it was too soon to begin that evaluation process, and said his top priority right now is focusing on improving the guest experience.
“I want to make a great building even better,” Davis said.
