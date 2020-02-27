A new retail store will be opening in the Post Oak Mall next month.
Gordmans, an apparel and home décor retailer, will have a grand opening celebration on March 17 at 9 a.m.
The Post Oak Mall store is one of nine new stores opening in Texas. As part of the grand opening, the company will donate $1,000 to the College Station ISD Education Foundation.
The store’s parent company, Stage, is in the process of converting more than 500 department stores, including Bealls, to the Gordmans brand.
