A Bryan man who was a teenager when he was arrested in connection to a 2017 slaying was one of 29 people indicted on felony charges Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
Anthony Lopez, 19, is accused of taking part in a Sept. 8, 2017, shooting in Williamson Park that left a 19-year-old dead. Lopez, who was 16 at the time, was arrested the day after Johnathon Albert Cordell Munoz was killed.
According to Bryan police, authorities received a call that day about a shooting in Williamson Park, and when officers arrived, they found Munoz with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest. He was later pronounced dead. At the scene, police found cellphones in Munoz’s truck, as well as a handgun and some marijuana. Two .40-caliber casings also were located.
Adriana Garcia was charged in the case and pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in 2018. She was sentenced to five years in prison. Saul Lee Suarez, 21, also was charged.
Lopez was indicted on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail after his bond was revoked in October.
• Erik Garza, now 31, was indicted Thursday with aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person, a first-degree felony. Authorities said that a 14-year-old girl’s mother contacted police in May 2019 after her daughter told her Garza touched her inappropriately.
The girl’s younger brother told authorities he witnessed Garza touching the girl inappropriately on more than one occasion, according to the police report. He has been in the Brazos County Jail since May 23, 2019 on $177,420 bond.
