A Bryan man accused of sexually assaulting a child was among 25 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
According to officials, Adrian Matthew Lara, 21, is accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2014. The child came forward in May 2019 to speak to police about the incident, which allegedly occurred when Lara was under the age of 17. He is being charged as an adult in the case, officials said.
Lara was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Feb. 7 on $10,000 bail.
Also Thursday, Michael James Miller, 31, and Michael Allen Crenshaw, 25, were indicted on separate first-degree felony drug charges.
