Gray gets GOP nod for Brazos County attorney

Criminal defense attorney Earl Gray cruised to victory Tuesday in the Republican primary race for Brazos County attorney.
Once total vote numbers were reported around 11:30 p.m., Gray had brought in 11,545 votes over Brazos County Court trial chief Eric Quisenberry’s 5,497. With the victory, Gray will face Democratic candidate Freddie Medina in November for the chance to replace Rod Anderson, who is retiring after serving as county attorney for 11 years.
Tuesday night, Gray celebrated a victory of 67.74% to Quisenberry’s 32.26%. Medina ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket
“I feel really good, excited,” Gray said. “I’m a little surprised we won with such a high percentage margin, but I think that goes to the support of our community. ... I am really thankful for that. When you ask for help and that many people come to your aid, it’s pretty amazing.”
Gray said that he plans to continue immersing himself in the community with door-to-door block walk campaigning and hopes to hold public meetings. He also anticipates having more discussions with local police officers about their observations and concerns.
“We feel good about [the campaign] and don’t plan on changing a thing for November,” he said.
Gray is a criminal defense attorney with Gray, Granberry & Jones Attorneys at Law based out of Downtown Bryan. He has practiced law for more than 20 years, some of which were spent with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, and has taught law at Blinn College for much of that time.
In a February interview, Gray said as county attorney he wants to address backlogging in court dockets by reducing the number of court settings for misdemeanors and setting deadlines for plea agreements. He hopes to implement substance abuse and alcohol abuse evaluation for defendants arrested on alcohol charges, and will push for psychological evaluations for violent offenders. He also said under his leadership, the county would continue to prosecute marijuana possession cases, despite new state laws regarding the legalization of low-THC hemp.
Quisenberry has served under Anderson and the Brazos County Attorney’s Office for seven years, more than two of those as a trial chief. Quisenberry was endorsed by Anderson to serve as his successor, according to Quisenberry’s campaign page.
“I’m obviously disappointed in tonight’s results, but I sincerely congratulate Mr. Gray on his victory and thank him for running a clean and ethical campaign,” Quisenberry wrote in a message late Tuesday. “I am grateful beyond words for the support I received during the campaign. As for my career plans when Rod Anderson leaves office at the end of 2020, that will not be clear until the results of the contest general election between Earl Gray and Freddie Medina.”
He noted that the newly elected county attorney will make his own decisions as to staffing.
“For now, I continue to serve proudly as Anderson’s trial chief and have no immediate plans that would change my role in the office,” he said.
