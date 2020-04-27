Authorities in Grimes County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the county's total number of cases to 15.
A man in his 80s who is hospitalized and a man in his 50s who is not hospitalized both tested positive, officials said.
The county has recorded one death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit. A second inmate who tested positive remains isolated.
Four Grimes County residents have recovered from the illness, according to a county website.
Brazos County health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
