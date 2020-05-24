This year’s Grimes County Fair won’t have the usual fanfare, but it is getting back to basics by focusing on youth.
Fair President Rodney Floyd said organizers are taking extra precautions for the 68th year of the event, happening Wednesday through June 6 at the Grimes County Fair Grounds.
“We are really getting back to our roots of highlighting the hard work the youth and exhibitors have done this year, so it’s all about them this year,” Floyd said. “We are going through with that, but we canceled all the things for the adults — the dances, the rodeos, all the fun stuff due to COVID-19 — just out of precautions to protect the county and the visitors.”
Floyd said he and the fair’s board decided to also cancel live music and the PeeWee show, but it was unfair to cancel youth exhibitors after they have invested money and time into the fair.
“Our sole purpose is to highlight these kids’ life work and to create better leaders for tomorrow, so why not show them by example how to work through adversity and to show you can accomplish your goals?” Floyd said.
Despite canceling the recreational events of the fair, Floyd said organizers also have been in contact with the janitorial service team that will be continually disinfecting commonly touched surfaces such as handrails and cleaning the bathrooms every hour. Also, two members of the community donated $500 worth of hand sanitizer to be used at the fair.
The Grimes County Commissioners Court has supported the decision to continue with the fair, Floyd said.
“We’ve been working almost daily with members of commissioners court,” Floyd said. “They’ve been very helpful with their insight of understanding the regulations and taking the governor’s rules apart. They’ve been an integral part of putting this together. Our county seems to be 100 percent behind us and making it as good as we can possibly make it.”
The fair will be free to the public. The doors will remain open with no one to check for tickets — to consider safety over finance, Floyd said.
“We want to cut down on human interaction and any exchange of money or credit cards,” Floyd said.
Almost 300 Grimes County youth will be participating. Horse events include team penning and sorting, pole bending, barrel racing, goat tying and ribbon pull. Exhibits include steers, goats, heifers, broilers, poultry, rabbits, swine and lamb. There also will be ag mechanics and creative arts exhibits. The end of the fair will include presentations and announcements of scholarships.
Last year, the grand champion steer exhibitor brought in $16,000 at the premium auction and the top rabbit exhibitor $3,000, so the money is vital to the youth, Floyd said.
Brealyn McKinney, 18, is showing two market swine projects that she has been raising since they were born in November. She’s been making sure they get exercise, are fed at the right times and are cleaned properly.
“It’s very important to keep them on a schedule so they are getting the right amount of feed,” McKinney said. “We have to train the pig. To show a pig, you want it to walk nice and to walk slow at a good pace. The head needs to be up to show off the best features of the hog. It takes a lot of work.”
McKinney had swine that she was going to show at Rodeo Austin, but it was canceled.
“Once we got news that was canceled, it did worry me about the Grimes County Fair,” McKinney said. “So, the work that we put into the Austin hog just went to waste. There was no sale, no way to get my time back, my money back, but now that the Grimes County Fair is going on, it gives me a little bit more hope and motivation to get these pigs in the best shape possible, and I really appreciate how the fair board has made all of this happen even by altering the schedule to make sure we fit into the social distancing guidelines.”
For the fair’s schedule, visit grimescountyfair.com.
