NAVASOTA — There was a standing-room only crowd as hundreds filed into the Grimes County Expo Center on Wednesday night to discuss a proposed high-speed passenger train set to stop in Roans Prairie as it travels between Houston and Dallas.
The event, hosted by the organization Texans Against High-Speed Rail, drew landowners who had concerns the rail’s parent company, Texas Central, will take private lands through eminent domain, either by state or federal means.
Texas Central is progressing in establishing the 240-mile high-speed rail. The company website suggests that trips will take passengers less than 90 minutes and appeal to 50,000 “super commuter” Texans who make the journey across the state each week.
Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III serves on Texans Against High-Speed Rail’s board of directors and opened the night’s discussion.
“If they have eminent domain authority, they have the ability to go 2 miles west of the rail, 2 miles east of the rail, which is a 4-mile strip,” Fauth said. “If they were able to take that 4 miles from the 47 miles from our north border to our south border in Grimes County alone, goodness gracious, we’re looking at 170 square miles.”
Texas Central Vice President Travis Kelly was not in attendance Wednesday night but spoke to The Eagle over the phone late Wednesday, addressing concerns raised at the meeting. He noted that the train will run through Grimes County for a length of approximately 36 miles, with a right-of-way of about 100 feet alongside the tracks. He stated that in Grimes County land would be needed for maintenance facilities, drainage facilities and a passenger station. He could not immediately provide an area of land use this would encompass.
Fauth stressed to those in attendance that they should not be persuaded or pressured into selling their land to Texas Central. According to Kelly, across the entire project, 30% of needed parcels — and 50% of needed land in Grimes County — already has been secured.
Kyle Workman, a Leon County resident and Texans Against High-Speed Rail president, expressed his concern that Texas Central will use taxpayer money on its project.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady spoke Wednesday night, saying Texas Central is seeking billions of dollars in federal loans for this project, which Kelly denied.
“Texas Central is not seeking any federal taxpayer-funded loans,” Kelly said. “Two bills funded in the 85th Legislature were passed that prohibit access to state appropriations for a high-speed rail.”
Brady urged Texas citizens not to be quiet, saying he believes Texas Central operates thinking only a few people view the train negatively. With more voices heard in testimony at legislative sessions and Federal Railroad Administration hearings, however, he said those opposing the train could force a reversal of the gears in motion. He pointed out that the Federal Railroad Administration will release a draft of safety rules for the railroad in a few weeks and will be accepting public commentary for a 60-day period.
Texas State Rep. Ben Leman spoke briefly at Wednesday’s meeting and said he was concerned the Texas Central train would interfere with existing train operations such as Union Pacific.
“If that high-speed railroad was constructed and was running next to [another railroad], [the other railroad’s] safety systems could not operate,” he said. “Imagine what that would do if you traced that back to our Texas economy, and all the goods that get transported through railroads. It impacts more than just Grimes County or our districts right here.”
Kelly said late Wednesday that Texas Central has been in talks with companies such as Union Pacific.
“We are in regular dialogue with Union Pacific on safety issues and have a robust plan to resolve any challenges that lie ahead,” he said. “Twice in the fall of last year we traveled to Japan with Union Pacific representatives to conduct tests on how to resolve these problems.”
Texas State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst spoke about the train’s construction, stating that she believes the train is designed after an outdated Japanese model of transportation that will be incompatible with the state’s existing train infrastructure.
Kelly said the train model to be deployed in Texas is a new model being tested now in Japan, though based on a 55-year operating history that has been successful.
For more information on Texans Against High Speed Rail, visit www.texansagainsthsr.com. For more information on Texas Central, visit texascentral.com.
