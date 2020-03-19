Grimes County authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting Saturday night as Nathan Seeman.
The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to a residence on County Road 215 south of Anderson and determined the shooting was the result of a confrontation between Seeman and Zachary Ham.
Ham is cooperating with the investigation, officials said, and the evidence will be presented to the Grimes County district attorney to determine if criminal charges are warranted.
Officials said no further details would be released.
