The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home.
Officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that Jacob Brown voluntarily left his residence on Thursday.
He is 16, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 205 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities said the teen told his mother that he'd be coming home but has not shown up. He is believed to have been in the Spring area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. James Ellis at 936-873-6421.
