Authorities in Grimes County were investigating a homicide on Sunday that happened south of Anderson on County Road 215.
Officials said a person of interest has been detained and is cooperating with investigators.
The Grimes County Sheriff's Department has not identified the victim or the person of interest.
The Sheriff's Office said the homicide was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public, but declined to release any further information.
