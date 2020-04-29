Grimes County officials have confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, raising the county's total number of cases to 17.
Officials said the two new patients are both women in their 40s.
One person has died in Grimes County after being diagnosed with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
In Robertson County, officials there said two more cases were confirmed, a man and a woman, both in their 50s, living in the same house. The two were not hospitalized, officials said, and were quarantined at home. The new cases bring the county's total number of cases to four.
Brazos County reported five new cases on Wednesday, raising the total there to 193 cases. Sixteen people have died, but a death hasn't been reported in more than a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.