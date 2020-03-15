Area businesses and other economic leaders are working to adjust as coronavirus-related concerns slow foot traffic at some establishments, even as large grocers are overrun.
H-E-B announced modified hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Saturday, and area residents found long lines and crowded parking lots at large stores throughout the Brazos Valley. Meanwhile, some restaurants and stores reported slower business late last week as medical experts discouraged congregating in crowded spaces and as numerous events, schools and leagues announced cancellations or postponements.
Kindra Fry, Experience Bryan-College Station’s president and CEO, said that several large conferences and events “have been significantly impacted or canceled” due to the evolving coronavirus situation.
“Of the events that EBCS worked with directly, so far we’re accounting for over 5,000 hotel room nights canceled in the B-CS community, just across the six cancellations we’ve handled,” Fry said in an interview. She added that the due to the additional cancellation of SEC sporting events at least through mid-April, the impact on hotels is all but certain to continue to sharpen.
“We know of hotels that have had to update their forecasts for the next several months, and we anticipate loss of hotel revenue throughout the market to be in the millions of dollars,” Fry said.
Sandy Farris, executive director for the Downtown Bryan Association, said Friday afternoon that in Downtown Bryan, retail stores have had “good foot traffic” over the past week, though some restaurants are “seeing lighter business.”
“I know it’s hard not to give in to the mass anxiety right now, but our locally owned businesses really need our support more than ever,” Farris said.
Farris urged area residents to support small businesses in the Brazos Valley and highlighted the more than 50 locally owned restaurants, retail and entertainment venues in Downtown Bryan.
“If people aren’t comfortable dining in, all of our restaurants offer takeout options. Many of our retail businesses also have an online shopping site,” Farris said. “This community has demonstrated so many times how they are willing to come together and support each other.”
Mr. G’s Pizzeria owner Giovanni Cerone said that business has slowed considerably over the past week, and said at lunchtime Friday that “we need more people” to frequent the Downtown Bryan restaurant, and broader area, in the coming days.
Scott Catalena, manager of Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan, said that store management “definitely” has seen a negative effect due to coronavirus concerns, though he said Friday afternoon that the longtime family business isn’t in panic mode. He said that canceled events such as Texas A&M sporting events, Chilifest and livestock shows bring traffic to Catalena Hatters.
“We were lucky that the Houston rodeo went as long as it did, since our sales for that event are front-heavy,” Scott Catalena said. Catalena added that from an anecdotal perspective, some of his customers said they believe the coronavirus situation is over-hyped and they don’t plan to change their day-to-day activities.
Catalena Hatters does a high volume of online and other long-distance orders. Many other area businesses have been stressing that they offer pick-up, drop-off and other remote options that minimize face-to-face interactions.
Christopher Lampo, owner of Christopher’s World Grille in Bryan, said that the loss of A&M-related functions at his restaurant has made a dent in traffic and added that Christopher’s is ramping up its pick-up program for those who would prefer to take food home. Additionally, he noted that the grille has outdoor seating.
Lampo said he sent out a letter to customers at the end of the week to spell out enhanced protective measures, including thrice-per-day disinfecting and new protocols for employees. He met with employees Friday to answer their questions.
“What we have done as a restaurant is that we have initiated new protocols, hygiene and sanitation procedures for our entire restaurant,” Lampo said. “We have a good track record with the health department, but we’re working doubly hard to ensure safety and health.”
Looking forward, Lampo said that if large-scale events such as Aggie Ring Day and/or Texas A&M and Blinn College graduations are canceled, that will adversely affect not only Christopher’s World Grille but restaurants and other businesses across the Brazos Valley.
“We plan to continue to operate as long as the governor will let us and as long as we have customers. We are going to remain safe here and only serve with healthy employees,” Lampo said. Lampo, like other business owners, encouraged area residents to frequent local businesses and to use takeout options if needed or desired. Korey Thomas, owner of The Remnant of Nawlins in Bryan, said Friday afternoon that business has been steady in recent days and that he has not noticed a coronavirus-related reduction in patronage to this point.
Glen Brewer, president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, said that area businesses, like so many nationwide, have weathered crises before; the uncertainty of what lies ahead with regard to the novel coronavirus makes preparing a challenge.
“We really feel the effects of this acutely,” Brewer said. The thing with our local businesses is that they are strong and agile. The problem with this is there are so many unknowns — we can’t plan for something that has no end in sight. … Every day we know a little bit more and we are searching for definite parameters.”
The chamber represents more than 1,500 local — and mainly small — businesses, Brewer said.
“We do realize as businesses that we’re all in this together,” he said. “All we know is that the safety of the public comes first. We try to err on the side of caution, and the Chamber will be in touch with our local representatives. We will support each other and look out for each other.”
Fry said that community support, fiscal and otherwise, will prove key in the days and weeks ahead. She said that Experience B-CS is working with meeting planners to find alternative dates for events, and the organization is being “more aggressive” in its push to incentivize new events and conferences to choose Bryan-College Station as their host for future business.
“Tourism is a vital part of not just this community, but the entire nation,” Fry said. “With uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus situation, we can anticipate that visitor spending will decline in 2020. Now, more than ever, it is important to make sure we as a community are going to our local businesses and supporting them as much as possible, while remaining aware and vigilant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.