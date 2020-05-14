...AMBER ALERT...
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY.
THE VAN ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR WILLOW
SIRMANS, WHITE, FEMALE, 14 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 3 FEET, 75 POUNDS,
STRAWBERRY BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES WITH BRACES ON HER TEETH.
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR AUSTEN WALKER, WHITE, MALE, 21 YEARS OLD,
HEIGHT 5 FEET 9 INCHES, 140 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, GREEN EYES, TATTOO ON
THE LEFT ARM, AND A TATTOO AND SCAR ON THE RIGHT ARM, IN CONNECTION
WITH HER ABDUCTION.
THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN GRAND SALINE, TEXAS.
UPDATED INFORMATION...THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A WHITE 2012 TOYOTA
CAMRY WITH TEXAS LICENSE PLATE NUMBER L G H 9 2 9 4
LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR
IMMEDIATE DANGER.
IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE VAN
ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE.
NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS VAN ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFF AT
903-567-4133.
Dan Kiniry, Tiny Hope Village’s organizer, said in a recent interview that the plan is to build about 20 homes of between 350 and 400 square feet each.
A group of local residents providing ongoing, paid-for shelter for homeless individuals in Brazos County amid the COVID-19 pandemic announced Wednesday that they are now housing nine people at a local motel, up from four a month ago.
The group, calling itself Homelessness Canceled, is led by area resident Dan Kiniry. Kiniry also is the organizer for Tiny Hope Village. He said Wednesday that an April 14 article in The Eagle directly led to thousands of dollars of donations.
Kiniry said Homelessness Canceled has raised $13,590 to date and spent $12,287. Some of the people at the motel have income, he said.
“We feel that now is an especially critical time to support our friends, with cases rising in the county,” Kiniry said. “We believe that they are just as important as any other resident in this community and worthy of us doing what we can to protect them from the virus.”
The group arranged a deal with the Holiday Plaza Motel in Bryan last month to house individuals there in prepaid two-week increments and to bring them groceries and other items. According to Kiniry, three people have been there for about one month, one man has been at the motel for three weeks, and five have been there for about 10 days.
“Some beautiful connections and friendships have been made,” Kiniry said. “We are asking people in the community to give. We have not received any local grants for this — we are entirely dependent on gifts from individuals.”
