Tiny Hope Village buys land near Hearne

Dan Kiniry, Tiny Hope Village’s organizer, said in a recent interview that the plan is to build about 20 homes of between 350 and 400 square feet each.

A group of local residents providing ongoing, paid-for shelter for homeless individuals in Brazos County amid the COVID-19 pandemic announced Wednesday that they are now housing nine people at a local motel, up from four a month ago.

The group, calling itself Homelessness Canceled, is led by area resident Dan Kiniry. Kiniry also is the organizer for Tiny Hope Village. He said Wednesday that an April 14 article in The Eagle directly led to thousands of dollars of donations.

Kiniry said Homelessness Canceled has raised $13,590 to date and spent $12,287. Some of the people at the motel have income, he said.

“We feel that now is an especially critical time to support our friends, with cases rising in the county,” Kiniry said. “We believe that they are just as important as any other resident in this community and worthy of us doing what we can to protect them from the virus.” 

The group arranged a deal with the Holiday Plaza Motel in Bryan last month to house individuals there in prepaid two-week increments and to bring them groceries and other items. According to Kiniry, three people have been there for about one month, one man has been at the motel for three weeks, and five have been there for about 10 days.

“Some beautiful connections and friendships have been made,” Kiniry said. “We are asking people in the community to give. We have not received any local grants for this — we are entirely dependent on gifts from individuals.”

To learn more, assist or donate, contact Kiniry at dkiniry@gmail.com.

