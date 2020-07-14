Dozens of committees with various Bryan school district departments represented are working to determine how school will look for the 2020-2021 school year, with the health of students and employees at the forefront of the conversations.
During Monday’s regular school board workshop, held via Zoom, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck and other administrators presented further information about the start of the new school year next month. Whitbeck told the board she has asked all team members to think about reopening in three categories: health and well-being, logistics and communication.
“Every decision we make in the other areas must always go back to [health and well-being] to the very best that we can,” she said. “Obviously, a virus is not something we can control, but we can do the very best that we can.”
Every district in the state is required to offer in-person instruction and distance-learning opportunities to all families, so each can choose which option is best for their students. Bryan is implementing a third hybrid option, which would allow students in grades 7-12 to have in-person instruction for specific career and technical education, fine arts, athletics and some selected science, technology, engineering or math classes.
In the hybrid option, students would attend the majority of their classes via remote learning and come to campus for one or two specific hands-on projects or labs. This will allow students in CTE courses to complete the required certification hours, which must be done in person, according to Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning.
Parents have until Aug. 3 to decide which mode of instruction they want their student to receive for the start of school. The decision can be changed at the end of each six-week grading period.
If a parent selects for their child to return to school, Whitbeck said, it will not prevent students from quarantining and moving to at-home instruction — and back to the classroom after that quarantine is complete — if their situation requires it.
The need for students to select a mode of instruction, she said, is to prevent students from moving from in-person to distance learning week-to-week and making it difficult for the district to track students’ learning.
The district is receiving personal protection equipment for employees, students and guests. Ginger Carrabine, chief of staff in the district, said Bryan will receive PPE from the state and the county, in addition to the equipment the district has purchased. From the state, she said, the district is set to receive more than 147,000 disposable masks, more than 36,000 reusable masks, more than 71,000 gloves, more than 1,500 gallons of hand sanitizer and 121 thermometers. From the county, they expect to get 12,000 disposable masks.
The district also has ordered reusable masks, face shields, moveable sneeze guards and clear-view face masks, Carrabine reported during Monday’s meeting. The clear-view face masks will be utilized to help facilitate learning, such as in classrooms meeting the needs of students with hearing impairments.
Ybarra said in a June district survey, more than 40% of parents said they would like to see their students return to the classroom. A little more than 35% were more comfortable with their child continuing at-home education, and around 20% were unsure which option they preferred.
District employees, including all staff and teachers, have also been filling out a similar survey, she said, and as of Monday’s workshop, about 75% were comfortable returning to school, while 25% of staff had concerns about being back in person.
The school year is slated to begin Aug. 17, but the district retains the authority to adjust the calendar as needed.
More information is available at bryanisd.org. An email address and phone number — BISD_enrollment@bryanisd.org and 979-209-1288 — have been established to answer families’ questions.
