College Station City Council Place 4 candidates Joe Guerra Jr. and Elizabeth Cunha are headed to a runoff election in April.
Runoff election day is April 18 and votes can be cast at College Station City Hall. Early voting for the runoff will be at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility from April 1-14. Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1-3 and April 6-9. On April 13 and 14, people can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting will be closed for Good Friday on April 10.
A special city council meeting will be Thursday to canvass votes, order a runoff and confirm all voting date and time details.
A special election to select the new council member was Jan. 28, but the final results hinged on 111 remaining mail in and military ballots that were out.
Fourteen of those 111 ballots were mailed back and considered in Tuesday night’s final count at the Brazos County Elections Administration Office, leading to a final total of 2,308 votes.
Guerra was the top vote getter Jan. 28 with 1,132 or 49.35 percent of the votes.
The six additional votes he received from the mail and military ballots were not enough for him to have the 50 percent plus one vote necessary to win. The additional votes left him with 49.31 percent of total votes.
Cunha received 732 votes or 31.91 percent by special election day, and an additional five came in through the mail leaving her with 31.93 percent of the votes. David Fujimoto was next with 322 votes or 14.04 percent and Marycruz DeLeón Morales received 108 votes or 4.71 percent. Fujimoto received three additional votes that were counted on Tuesday, bumping him up to 14.08 percent and Morales did not receive any additional votes, bringing her percentage down to 4.68 percent.
The candidates were seeking to replace Elianor Vessali, who stepped down to run for the District 17 congressional seat.
On Jan. 28, Guerra and Cunha both said they do not want to campaign for the runoff until after the primaries. Guerra also said he was fully prepared to start campaigning after the primaries. That night, Cunha said she sees runoffs as “another opportunity to talk about the issues.”
This was Guerra’s third time running for council. In 2016, he ran for Place 4 but lost to former councilman Barry Moore. In 2018, Guerra lost the Place 4 seat again to former councilwoman Vessali.
Guerra is a transportation planning project manager at CONSOR Engineers LLC and serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Before the election, Guerra said he wants to help develop the city’s comprehensive plan and assist in creating a redevelopment plan for Post Oak Mall.
Cunha, an instructional assistant at A&M Consolidated High School’s Student Success Learning Lab, is not new to campaigning. In November 2018, she was the top vote-getter for Place 6 but lost a December 2018 runoff election against Councilman Dennis Maloney.
Before the 2018 election, Cunha was on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and once served as chair. Now, Cunha has acquired experience on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Bio Corridor Board, the Comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee and the Impact Fee Advisory Committee.
In an interview before the Jan. 28 election, Cunha said her top priorities include delving into the details of the city budget, addressing the “us versus them” divide she said she sees in the city and finding solutions for traffic congestion.
For more information on the election, visit cstx.gov/elections.
