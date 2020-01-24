Joe Guerra Jr.’s family has a history of public service, so he said running for the recently vacated Place 4 College Station Council seat comes naturally.
This year’s campaign marks the third time for the planning and zoning commissioner to throw his hat in the ring. In 2016, Guerra ran for Place 4 but lost to former councilman Barry Moore. In 2018, Guerra lost the Place 4 seat again to former councilwoman Elianor Vessali, who resigned in November to run for the U.S. Congressional District 17 seat.
It’s a new campaign for the certified city and transportation planner, but Guerra said he holds the same values as before.
“Both times [I ran], the neighborhoods and the neighborhoods’ interests were a minority on council and P&Z, and they’re still a minority on P&Z,” Guerra said. “So I wanted to bring my expertise now to the neighborhoods by representing them on planning and zoning [and] on city council.”
Guerra, 55, has more than three decades of transportation planning, engineering and design experience spread over his time in jobs at Texas Department of Transportation, the City of College Station and the private sector. Currently, Guerra is a transportation planning project manager at CONSOR Engineers LLC. The firm is based out of Katy and represents the public sector through work with TxDOT, cities, counties and other entities.
Despite the distance, Guerra said his employer is supportive of his decision to run for council, and Guerra believes he will have the necessary flexibility to commit time to the role if he’s elected. Additionally, since his firm doesn’t represent developers or have contracts with College Station, Guerra said he will not have any conflicts of interest.
Outside of work, Guerra is a member of Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station and president of the Wellborn Lions Club.
College Station is in the beginning phases of updating its comprehensive plan, and Guerra said he wants to play an active role in assisting in that effort. Guerra added that amendments to the comprehensive plan should be minimal, because he sees some challenges the city is currently facing as a direct result of the previous plan being changed too much.
After the comprehensive plan is complete, Guerra said he wants to have city staff begin a redevelopment plan for Post Oak Mall that would incorporate more entertainment and other aspects, rather than strictly shopping venues.
It is possible, he said, to support both development and neighborhoods simultaneously, since he believes there are ways to develop without negatively impacting neighborhoods.
Additionally, Guerra said when considering affordable housing in College Station, people often focus on single-family homes, but he said multifamily home prices need to be considered in the equation as well.
And in light of rising land prices, Guerra said that if it became necessary, he would like to see the approximately 200 acres that the city owns and has planned to use for a business park to be sold to a developer with the understanding that starter homes would be built there.
Guerra said his past experience working in Austin led him to believe that land-use strategies and partnerships with TxDOT can help solve transportation challenges in College Station. One land-use strategy, he said, includes putting student housing near campus so students can walk, bike or use other modes of alternative transportation.
Guerra said he is happy to continue advocating for the issues he has based his platform around in the past.
“I’m still for smart, responsible growth, for neighborhood integrity and for fiscal responsibility,” he added.
To learn more about Guerra, visit jguerra4council.com.
