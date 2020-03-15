H-E-B and Walmart announced Saturday that stores will be operating under reduced hours due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.
All H-E-B stores in Texas will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting today. The early closing started Saturday.
A release from H-E-B headquarters said, “Customers will also see reduced services in our delis, bakeries and floral departments.”
The early closing will allow H-E-B employees to clean thoroughly each store in preparation of the next day’s opening.
Store hours will return to normal as soon as possible, company officials said. Customers can find updates on H-E-B operations at www.heb.com/newsroom.
According to Walmart’s Twitter account, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets not already operating under reduced hours will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., giving employees time to clean and restock.
