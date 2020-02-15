Hundreds of fans packed Reed Arena on Friday night to catch the Harlem Globetrotters as they dunked, dribbled and danced their way across the stadium floor.
While Louis “Sweet Lou II “ Dunbar visited Crockett Elementary in Bryan earlier this month, the entire crew was in town Friday to dazzle Brazos Valley families with feats from their “Pushing the Limits” world tour. The internationally renowned family entertainment basketball team was last in Aggieland in 2018.
Brazos Christian School eighth graders Peyton Spaw, 14, Cate Wright, 13, and Caroline Powers, 14, attended the Valentine’s Day show as first-time audience members. The girls said they had watched the Globetrotters’ stunts online but felt the show would be better than just viewing games through a screen.
“This is more interactive,” Cate said.
“I think it’s a lot cooler,” Peyton added.
The girls noted they liked seeing the different ways in which the players could make the ball spin. The three middle schoolers all play basketball at their own school, and like to bring an element of playfulness to the sport, just like the Globetrotters.
“I like the excitement of being on the team, and hyping everyone up,” Cate said. “We usually have dance parties before games — it’s fun.”
While the tricks and stunts performed were laced throughout the athletes’ performance, a major element of the night’s entertainment involved audience engagement. Players would frequently speak with members of the audience, and call fans out on the court for games and dances.
Jodi Crain of Copperas Cove brought her family members, including her four grandchildren, to sit in VIP courtside seats so that her boys could be near the action. Friday night’s tickets were a Christmas present for the children and a tradition that Crain had been keeping up for over a decade, first taking her now-teenage eldest grandson to a game when he was 4. When she learned that the Globetrotters were coming to College Station this weekend, “I knew it was time to restart the tradition,” she said.
“I just think it’s fun. I love the sport of basketball. It’s entertaining,” she added. “And [for them] to include children in it, and to see their faces, it warms my heart.” Crain’s younger grandson, 10-year-old Matt Hill of Bryan, was decked out in Globetrotters’ gear and ready to meet the team. Though Matt was new to the Globetrotters, he certainly wasn’t a new lover of the game.
“Basketball is cool, because sometimes you learn what you can do if you practice a lot,” Matt said.
Another fully uniformed fan, Millican resident Baylis Tumlinson, was attending the game as an early birthday present. He turns 9 on Monday and had asked his grandma, Dee Fraser of Millican, to see the show. Even as he waited for the performance to start, he was practicing tricks with his own basketball.
“I like the Globetrotters because they do so many tricks that I would like to learn,” he said.
Fraser said she was elated to have her grandson at the show.
“I love that the Globetrotters are so kid-friendly,” she said. “And they’re good folks. They are setting some good examples of behavior for him to emulate.”
To learn more about the team and their tour schedule, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
