Harmony Science Academy in Bryan is joining other school districts throughout the area in providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options for children ages 18 and younger.
The pick-up will take place at the school’s campus at 2031 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday while the school is closed through March 30.
In addition to receiving a free lunch for that day, children will also receive a sack breakfast for the next morning.
Children do not need to be enrolled at Harmony to receive the food, but the children must be in the vehicle picking up the meals.
