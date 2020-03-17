COVID-19

Brazos County Health District officials said Tuesday morning that a positive case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Brazos County.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan met with reporters midday Tuesday and said that a woman in her 20s tested positive after returning from a trip to Spain. Sullivan said that a private laboratory tested the woman on Saturday for the coronavirus, and the results came in early Tuesday.

Sullivan described her symptoms as mild, and did not know other information about her travel itinerary, such as when she traveled or the region of Spain in which she spent time. He said she has been in close contact with “two or three” people in Brazos County, and said the woman is not associated with Texas A&M University or Blinn College.

County health officials are coordinating efforts with the Texas Department of State Health Services to investigate and communicate with close contacts of the woman, according to Sullivan.  He said that the close contacts of the woman were isolating themselves.

“We’ve had full cooperation, and we’re grateful for that, as we continue to find all the potential exposures to our first patient so that we can mitigate any further spread,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also stressed that testing for coronavirus is, “and will continue to be,” limited, even with ongoing efforts to broaden testing capabilities.

About 10 local patients’ test results have been received through the state laboratory and confirmed to be negative, and Sullivan said other test results are pending. Private lab results are also pending.

Texas had 58 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Associated Press reported that a man in his late 90s died Sunday  in Matagorda County with symptoms of the virus. There are more than 4,300 cases in the United States.

