Health officials reported a single new case of COVID-19 in Brazos County on Sunday, raising the total number of cases confirmed in the county to 170.
The number of county residents who have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus remained at 16 for a second day.
Officials at the Brazos County Health District have said 50 people have recovered, meaning they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications and at least seven days have passed since the onset of symptoms.
Eleven people with the disease were hospitalized on Sunday in Bryan-College Station, officials said. The number of active cases on Sunday was 104. In Brazos County, 2,815 tests have been performed.
Brazos County’s deaths have been 10 women and six men; all have been over the age of 60, and two-thirds of them were in their 80s.
There was only one new case reported across other Brazos Valley counties on Sunday, a 12th positive test in Milam County.
Washington County was reporting 62 cases and four deaths, the same number from the day before. Fifty-two of those cases remained active, and six people had recovered, officials announced online. Officials said Saturday that 42% of the county’s cases were related to one facility, which was not identified.
Grimes County had 10 cases and Burleson County was reporting nine cases. There were five known cases in Leon County and two each in Robertson and Madison counties.
Across the state, there were nearly 19,000 cases confirmed as of Sunday, with 197 of 254 counties reporting cases.
More than 5,300 people have recovered, and 477 had died, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Lives Lost: Here's a look at everyday people lost to coronavirus
Every day, everywhere, families grieve the losses. Here are 10 of those stories. This updating series memorializes people around the world who have died during the pandemic.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lenard “Lenny” Wells didn’t just put on a badge and grind through his police work. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers. He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department.
He was a by-the-book, buttoned-up conservative whose opinions could be quick and blunt. She was a free-thinking, authority-snubbing liberal who would draw stories out in meandering conversation.
Born in New Orleans on Jan. 5, 1942, she was a lifelong resident of Gray, Louisiana — a small town of about 6,000 people, deep in the state's Acadiana region.
SEATTLE (AP) — In his final months, Bill Chambers couldn't walk, but he found peace in motion.
JERUSALEM (AP) — As a child in Hungary, Arie Even survived the Holocaust by taking shelter along with his mother and brother after his father was shipped to a notorious concentration camp.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Julián Iglesias could always connect with his loved ones through his gaze, even after dementia stole his memory.
From the time she was a young teenager, Rafaela de Jesus Silva had numerous jobs: selling fruit and clothes in the streets, pumping gas, working as a receptionist and walking the sands of Brazilian beaches in sweltering heat to sell homemade foods.
ROME (AP) — Nothing in the way Enrico Giacomoni lived during his 80-plus years in Rome corresponded to the way he died: alone.
DETROIT (AP) — When Laneeka Barksdale got so sick from the coronavirus that she had to be hospitalized, she tried to keep family from driving her there so as not to put them in danger.
WUHAN, China (AP) — For more than a month, Wu Di did not know his father was dead.
