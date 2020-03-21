Brazos County health officials reported four new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 10.

All of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country are practicing self-care at home, health officials said.

Nine of the cases involve travel and one is believed to have been contracted through community spread.

One of the new cases is an employee at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine, according to an alert sent to the campus community.

Denise Ferguson

Your article states that all cases “in the country” are performing self care. Am I correct in saying you meant the all cases in the county, instead of in the country? Thank you.

