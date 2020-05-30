Friday night, 41 Hearne High School seniors became Hearne High School graduates as they celebrated with an in-person commencement ceremony.
“It feels really good to graduate,” said Tiah Hale, a member of the class of 2020. “I’m really excited that my friends and my family are here with me.”
Because of COVID-19, the festivities looked a little different on Wood Field. Before entering the facility, every person had to go through a health checkpoint that included a temperature scan, each person was requested to wear a mask, and all chairs — for graduates and between families — were separated to meet social distancing recommendations.
Each graduate was allowed five guests, but dozens more watched from the street and cheered as each graduate’s name was called.
“It’s so amazing that we get to have a ceremony,” Connie Green said as she took her seat to support her son, Carson Kent. “So many people did not get to have a ceremony, so we’re abundantly blessed to be here. It’s amazing.”
Hearne High School Principal Bruce Hill said the district made plans for an in-person graduation as soon as Gov. Greg Abbott announced they could take place with certain restrictions and limitations.
“The kids really want to have some semblance of a graduation face-to-face, an opportunity to see their friends for the last time,” he said.
He encouraged the seniors to hold on to the “beautiful moments” they’ve shared together over the past four years.
“Life will consist of ups and downs, but never forget the happiest moments will help see you through these hard times,” he continued.
Valedictorian Chelsi Woods asked the class to cherish the people God has placed in their lives to lift them up and support them.
“Each of you has a journey, and I will be right here supporting you,” she said.
Salutatorian Sionel Gasca said he will carry with him all the lessons he learned at school, saying the struggles the group overcame show the “outstanding” nature of the class.
“I know that a lot has happened, but after every storm, there is a rainbow,” he said.
COVID-19 has brought about a growth opportunity for the students and the entire school community, Hill said.
“Despite the challenges, even those things that are outside of your control, if you stay focused, and you work real hard, you can find a way to accomplish things even in the most uncertain of times,” he said. “… Whatever the challenge is that’s in front of us, we can accomplish it if we work together.”
During the ceremony, Hill said, the class of 2020 is an example of what can happen when families, the community and the school work together.
“These graduates have worked hard to leave a legacy of excellence at Hearne High School and will continue to make a positive impact in this community,” he said.
Friday is not the end of their journey, he reminded them. Rather, it is the start of the rest of their lives.
“You still have a lot of living and learning to do,” he said.
Woods said, their senior year will be known in history as the year of resilience.
“Every single one of us had to get a little uncomfortable over the last few months,” she said. “We saw struggles in our community, our country and around the world. We struggled to complete schoolwork in a completely different format, knowing that our diplomas hung in the balance. … I’m proud to be graduating with a class of individuals who are family. We made it. We are Hearne graduates. Now it’s time to show the world just how resilient we are.”
