Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries had a celebratory groundbreaking Wednesday morning for its forthcoming 24,000-square-foot facility.
Its leaders say the new facility will provide space for an employment resource and connection center designed to help area residents with job access, personal finance and training.
Heart of Texas Goodwill CEO Shannon Wittmer and about 25 other people huddled under a tent on a chilly morning to celebrate the building that Wittmer hopes to have open in the fall. She said the facility will include a retail store, a donation drop area, a processing center, a computer lab and a job connection center.
“Goodwill’s mission is to help people succeed in the workforce, and we haven’t been able to expand our employment service training programs down here in this area because our facility space was so small — so the big deal about this, for one, is that we’ll finally be able to bring all of our employment training programs down here,” Wittmer said.
Heart of Texas Goodwill currently has five employment facilities — formally called Job Connection Centers — in Waco, Temple, Killeen, Belton and College Station, as well as an existing, smaller Bryan location. She said the current employment centers have recently assisted more than 4,000 Texans in some capacity and have helped nearly 1,000 people find employment of various types.
The new Goodwill building will be at 2710 Boonville Road in Bryan, near Briarcrest Drive. Wittmer said Heart of Texas Goodwill is working with College Station-based JaCody Construction LP to build the facility.
“We want a great place for our shoppers and our donors. This facility will have plenty of space,” Wittmer said.
Heart of Texas Goodwill is headquartered in Waco and covers Brazos and 19 other Texas counties. Wittmer said Heart of Texas has been in Bryan since 1992.
Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer was among the local community leaders to attend the groundbreaking on Wednesday. Brewer praised the variety of services the new location will offer, specifically naming the employment opportunities and job trainings offered by the upcoming connection center.
“It’s a win-win all the way around,” Brewer said after the ceremony.
Wittmer said there are 158 Goodwill agencies in the U.S. and Canada.
Heart of Texas received approval from the Bryan City Council and the Brazos County Commissioners Court in late 2019 for tax-exempt financing of up to $5 million for the building through a loan facilitated by the Mart Cultural Facilities Corporation.
Wittmer hopes that nonprofits and agencies in the B-CS area will contact Heart of Texas Goodwill to inform them of area needs that Goodwill could potentially fill.
To contact Heart of Texas Goodwill, call 254-753-7337 or go to HOTgoodwill.org.
