Summer heat is on its way as Bryan-College Station is expected to have its first 100-degree day of the year this weekend and the triple-digit temperatures are expected to linger for several days.
“We’re thinking 100 is possible on Saturday,” said Shel Winkley, chief meteorologist at KBTX-TV. “If we don’t get there Saturday, we’ll likely get there Sunday, so I think somewhere between the weekend and the middle part of next week will be 100 degrees or hotter. And that being said, it’s not a great thing after that. The backside of next week is still in the upper 90s, but in terms of this intense 100-degree heat, I think the worst of it probably comes between Sunday and Tuesday.”
KBTX’s forecast for Bryan-College Station shows high temperatures over 100 degrees from Saturday until Wednesday with sunny skies and no chance of rain.
“The temperatures alone are going to be plenty hot, but the humidity is going to be with us still, so the bigger concern here is … the heat index. By the end of the weekend and the beginning of the week, is expected at 110 or higher, and that’s in the shade,” Winkley said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the [National Weather Service] issues heat advisories by the time we get to the beginning of next week.”
Winkley said Monday’s high could tie or break a record of 103 set in 2013, adding that local temperatures have not surpassed 103 degrees since 2018. Winkley said these temperatures aren’t unheard of, but exceed local averages for this time of the year.
“On average, our first 100-degree day is typically about this time of the year, around the 10th of July so in terms of 100 degrees, that’s not crazy,” Winkley said. “One hundred is something we do, not out of the question, but when you start getting into the 103s, 104s, that’s a little more rare for us.”
The expected heat wave, Winkley said, is due to a large area of high pressure centered somewhere from New Mexico to West Texas.
“Basically, high pressure pushes down on the atmosphere, and it doesn’t really let much rain chance come through, and it just nudges those temperatures up,” Winkley said. “The other thing about it is we’ve had some rain, and some parts of the area have picked up a little more in the past couple of days than others, but with the ground being semi-dry that helps to warm things up a little bit quicker as well.”
One concern with the surging heat, Winkley said, are area residents without air conditioning in their homes. Although overnight lows are expected in the upper 70s, Winkley said temperatures will still feel like 80 or above. Usually, Winkley said he suggests those who have friends without A/C to invite them over to play games or eat dinner together to escape hot homes, but hosting people from other households isn’t as feasible right now due to COVID-19.
“Obviously, in the afternoon their house is going to get incredibly uncomfortable, but at night when that heat index doesn’t come down below 80, their bodies don’t get a chance to reset and relax from the daytime heat and really recover from it,” Winkley said. “You put a couple of nights and days like this on top of each other and for folks that don’t have A/C, that’s always a big concern. That’s where it really gets dangerous.”
For those planning to be outside this weekend, Winkley suggested to take breaks, wear light-colored clothes and drink the water you expect to drink and then drink a little more.
“Don’t go more than 20 to 30 minutes outside without finding some air conditioning or taking a break, Winkley said. “That’s the big thing.”
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends pets have plenty of fresh, clean water and a shady place to get out of the sun. Pets should be brought inside when it’s extremely hot, the organization recommends. Pet owners are advised to know the symptoms of overheating in pets, such as excessive panting or difficulty breathing, and to never leave animals alone in a parked vehicle.
