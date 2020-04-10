Helen Spencer, who died Wednesday at 87, was co-founder of St. Michael’s Academy in Bryan, but her legacy stretches beyond Bryan-College Station.
She and her late husband, James, opened the school in 1972, established in a similar form to the schools they attended while growing up in Columbus, Ohio. James Spencer was the first head of the school, with Helen taking over in 2000 following his death.
The basis of the education was learning languages and fostering curiosity, said their daughter, Julia. It did not matter what family students came from or their background; her mom believed everyone had potential and should have the opportunity to learn.
“She always thought that everybody was worth teaching, that everybody could benefit from learning,” she said.
“Mrs. Spencer, as I always called her, just lived and breathed St. Michael’s Academy,” wrote Bill Tsutsui, former president of Hendrix College in Arkansas, in an email. Tsutsui attended the school from 1974 to 1978 for sixth through ninth grades. “She was a natural teacher and, even though the Latin she tried to inspire me with never really stuck, I remember her passion for the learning process, her patience and joy in working with young people, and her constant good humor.”
Tsutsui credits Spencer with being a “major factor” in becoming an educator and educational administrator. Though he has retired as president of Hendrix College, he said, he still serves as a history professor at the institution.
“She set a high bar, which I have been trying to live up to my entire career,” he said.
The school closed its lower, middle and high schools in 2018. When it was open through high school, Julia Spencer said, part of the education was also about bringing in fun with traditions, such as Michaelmas, a Christmas pageant, May Day and Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.
Julia Spencer said her mom believed education should not be reserved for the elite.
“She just felt everybody should take part in beautiful language and history and mathematics, and everybody should learn how to think and think critically,” she said.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, a St. Michael’s alumnus, said those critical thinking skills have helped him in addressing the current COVID-19 situation
“Fundamental critical thinking is something that we all should have, in my opinion, coming out of high school, and I certainly credit her commitment to all of those things in helping me to be an educated young man leaving high school,” he said. “I’ll miss her.”
Noting his support for public schools also, Nelson said the school encouraged being able to debate both sides of a topic, seek facts, show curiosity and engage in debate.
Helen and James’ son, Jamie, said it has been nice hearing from former students, including Nelson, about the impact his mom has had on their lives.
“It is really gratifying to hear from people that your mother had such a positive effect on,” he said.
Julia Spencer said her mom, a graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts and Ohio State University, did not consider herself bright and felt she had to work extra hard.
“There was never a time when she said, ‘I can’t do that’ or ‘I don’t know how to do that’ or ‘that’s not my job.’ ” Julia Spencer said.
Tsutsui said he remembered seeing Helen Spencer fix leaky toilets, mow lawns and sometimes even coach soccer in addition to teaching and serving as head of the school.
“She just was tireless,” Julia Spencer said. “I think if you asked 20 different people about my mother, they would say that she just had more energy than people half her age, people a third her age.”
