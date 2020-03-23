The Eagle is looking for your smiling faces.

Every day, both in print and online, we feature a photo of someone sharing their reason for smiling. For years, Eagle photographers have taken the photos after spotting smiles on their assignments throughout Bryan-College Station. 

As a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, we've asked our photographers to hold off on taking those photos. But we want to continue running the daily dose of cheer in the paper. 

That's where you come in. We're asking our readers to submit photos of their smiles and an explanation of what they're smiling about.

Just use the form at this link to submit a high-quality photo, then watch for it to appear in the paper. Maybe it will help us all smile a little bit more.

