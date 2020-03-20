Here's a list of Bryan-College Station food and drink businesses that are offering pickup and delivery

Below is a list of Bryan-College Station restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
|Business name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|Abuelos
|Yes
|Yes
|979-260-3400
|840 University Drive, College Station
|Baked or Fried
|Yes
|Yes
|979-731-1745
|4301 Boonville Rd, Bryan
|Casa Rodriguez
|Yes
|Yes
|979-314-2213
|300 N Bryan Ave, Bryan
|C&J BBQ
|Yes
|Yes
|979-776-8969
|4304 Harvey Road, College Station
|C&J BBQ
|Yes
|Yes
|979-696-7900
|105 Southwest Parkway, College Station
|C&J BBQ
|Yes
|Yes
|979-822-6033
|1010 South Texas Avenue, Bryan
|Dairy Queen Bryan #2
|Yes
|No
|979-822-5915
|205 N Texas Ave, Bryan
|Dairy Queen Bryan #3
|Yes
|No
|979-822-2914
|413 Villa Maria, Bryan
|Dairy Queen Bryan #5
|Yes
|No
|979-846-9330
|3507 E 29th, Bryan
|Dairy Queen Bryan #6
|Yes
|No
|979.822.7221
|3003 E State Hwy 21, Bryan
|Dairy Queen College Station
|Yes
|No
|979-693-4299
|2323 S Texas Ave., College Station
|Denny's
|Yes
|Yes
|979-778-9348
|2890 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, Bryan
|Double Dave's Pizza Works
|Yes
|Yes
|979-696-3283
|3505 Longmire Dr, College Station
|Double Dave's Pizza Works
|Yes
|Yes
|979-822-3283
|2305 Boonville Rd, Bryan
|Double Dave's Pizza Works
|Yes
|Yes
|979-764-3283
|1410 Texas Ave, College Station
|El Don Chente
|Yes
|Yes
|979-485-9374
|712 E Villa Maria Rd Suite 110, Bryan
|Mr. G's Italian Pizzeria
|Yes
|No
|979-822-6747
|201 W. 26th, Bryan
|Honey Baked Ham
|Yes
|No
|979-314-1229
|3975 Hwy 6 South, College Station
|Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery
|Yes
|Yes
|979-485-9841
|3310-A E 29th St, Bryan
|Krispy Kreme
|Yes
|Yes
|979.704.5346
|1312 Harvey Road, College Station
|Little Caesar's
|Yes
|Yes
|979-696-0191
|2501 Texas Ave South, Suite 101 College Station
|Little Caesar's
|Yes
|Yes
|979-776-7171
|2290 Boonville Road, Suite 900 Bryan
|Luigi's Patio Ristorant
|Yes
|Yes
|979-693-2742
|3975 State Hwy 6 South, College Station
|Marco's
|Yes
|Yes
|979-690-7770
|1842 Graham Road, College Station
|Marco's
|Yes
|Yes
|979-485-9500
|700 University Drive E, Suite 202-B, College Station
|Margie's Bar and Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|979-822-8422
|320 N Main St, Bryan
|Ozona Grill and Bar
|Yes
|No
|979-694-4618
|520 Harvey Rd., College Station
|Papa John's Pizzaworks
|Yes
|Yes
|979-846-3600
|1741 University Drive East, College Station
|Papa John's Pizzaworks
|Yes
|Yes
|979-680-0508
|1740 Rock Prairie Road, College Station
|Papa Perez
|Yes
|Yes
|979-775-7272
|200 S Main St, Bryan
|Pie in the Sky
|Yes
|Yes
|979-977-3795
|4344 State Hwy 6 South, College Station
|Rudy's
|Yes
|No
|979-696-7383
|504 Harvey Rd, College Station
|RX Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|979-721-9158
|200 W. 26th Street, Bryan
|RX Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|979-774-4942
|1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200, College Station
|The Village Cafe
|Yes
|No
|979-703-8514
|210 W. 26th, Bryan
|Wings 'N More Southwood Valley
|Yes
|Yes
|979-694-8966
|3230 South Texas, College Station
|Wings 'N More University
|Yes
|Yes
|979-691-2100
|1511 University Drive East, College Station
|Wings ‘N More Express Highway 21
|Yes
|Yes
|2612 Highway 21 East, Bryan
|Wings ‘N More Express Villa Maria
|Yes
|Yes
|1561 West Villa Maria, Bryan
